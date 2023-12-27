Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0089 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -1.46.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

