Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

