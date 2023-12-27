Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.32. Approximately 300,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 727,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.91%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.