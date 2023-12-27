Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.32. Approximately 300,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 727,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.91%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

