Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

PARA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 9,112,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

