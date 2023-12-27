PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.96 million and $9.24 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99781052 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,003,302.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

