Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.