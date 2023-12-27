Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.64

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 522917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

