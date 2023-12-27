Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.03

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 16265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.
Pershing Square Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.
Pershing Square Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.
Pershing Square Company Profile
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
