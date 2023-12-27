Persistence (XPRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $574,932.97

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $75.90 million and $574,932.97 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

