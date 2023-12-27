Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 11,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,412. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

