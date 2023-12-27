PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 45,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 37,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 359,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

