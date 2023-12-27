PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 45,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 37,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
