Pirate Chain Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.01 million and approximately $56,167.39 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

