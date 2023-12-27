Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.29 million for the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.