Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.29 million for the quarter.

