Polymesh 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.05 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $104.55 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 911,976,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 911,614,991.112177 with 782,758,411.913207 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.19364943 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $20,800,998.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

