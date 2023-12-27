PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $38.32 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $38.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00175581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

