Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.05

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 11551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,712,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

