QUASA Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $46,736.98 and approximately $1,168.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,394.32 or 1.00002211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00214899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.000589 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.