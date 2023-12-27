Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

