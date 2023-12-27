Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

RC stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

