Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,224.19 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

