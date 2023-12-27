Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.05 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $103.05 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,217.50 or 1.00073251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010727 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00213552 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10154794 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,570,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

