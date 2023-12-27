Request Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $103.11 million and $2.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,399.73 or 1.00008687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010713 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00210268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10154794 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,570,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.