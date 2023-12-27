Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 27th (ALDX, AWH, COMM, CORT, CTO, CYH, EDIT, FTAI, GLPG, KIRK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 27th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

