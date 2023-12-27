Reviewing Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howden Joinery Group and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software has a consensus target price of $1,112.50, indicating a potential downside of 55.44%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software 6.63% 67.16% 14.21%

Dividends

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 1.94 $462.85 million N/A N/A Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $24.87 100.39

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

