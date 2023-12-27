Reviewing Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 4.74% 11.99% 4.46% Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Dynamics and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $616.07 million 1.13 $38.61 million $1.16 26.09 Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. It offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.