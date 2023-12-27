Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 23.2% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 60,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 36,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Rise Gold Trading Up 23.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

