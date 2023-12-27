Rithm Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 126,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,104% compared to the average daily volume of 2,427 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

RITM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,781. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

