RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

