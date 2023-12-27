RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

RLJ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 1,551,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,480. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

