Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 25,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

