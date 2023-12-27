Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ NERD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $16.40.
