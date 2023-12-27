Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 164,459 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,477,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,564,955.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT remained flat at $16.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 578,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

