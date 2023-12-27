Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Peter Leighton Miles Buys 130,000 Shares

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Leighton Miles purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

Peter Leighton Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Peter Leighton Miles bought 17,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Peter Leighton Miles acquired 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Peter Leighton Miles bought 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 30,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Peter Leighton Miles acquired 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$825.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Peter Leighton Miles bought 60,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Peter Leighton Miles bought 34,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,530.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE STA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.09. 150,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,801. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

