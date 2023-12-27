Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Announces GBX 12 Dividend

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder AsiaPacific Price Performance

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific stock opened at GBX 494.56 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Schroder AsiaPacific has a twelve month low of GBX 459 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 553.55 ($7.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 481.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 488.05. The firm has a market cap of £764.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,882.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Schroder AsiaPacific

In other Schroder AsiaPacific news, insider Rupert Hogg purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,849 ($12,514.61). 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schroder AsiaPacific Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.