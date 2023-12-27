Scott Darling Sells 5,285 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $5,004.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Scott Darling sold 480 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $12,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $13,192.40.

UPST stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 13,692,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,378. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.98. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

