SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 7.7%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 624,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 425,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

