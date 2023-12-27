SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 1.2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.38 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.45 ($7.08). Approximately 67,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.53 ($7.17).

SGL Carbon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.93.

About SGL Carbon

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.