Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Up 0.3%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €88.50 ($97.25) and last traded at €88.25 ($96.98). 42,515 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €87.95 ($96.65).
Siltronic Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.48.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
