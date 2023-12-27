Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,429. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$9.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

