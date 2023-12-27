Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

