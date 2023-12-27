SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SMBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 70,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $425 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 233,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

