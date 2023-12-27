SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.31

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 3739721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,216 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

