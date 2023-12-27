SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.03. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $161.00 and a 12-month high of $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

