SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 494,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 174,556 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $40.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

