Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.17 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

