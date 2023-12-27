SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Trading Up 8.5%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 2,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

