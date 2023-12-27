Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.38. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.45) to GBX 990 ($12.58) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

