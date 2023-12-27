StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. 1,035,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

