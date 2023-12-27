Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.87. The stock had a trading volume of 349,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.