Substratum Trading Up 51.4% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.90 or 0.99972354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011950 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00204178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035976 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

